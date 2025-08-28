Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $280,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after purchasing an additional 365,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $4,238,764,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $591.53 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.06 and a 200-day moving average of $556.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $534.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

