OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 9,727 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $119,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

