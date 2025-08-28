Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,965,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,414% from the average session volume of 261,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

