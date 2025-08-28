The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Cut by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 103,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

