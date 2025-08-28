Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 307,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 70,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Trading Down 14.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

