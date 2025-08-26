WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WTMY)

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.
WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of WTMY stock remained flat at $24.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81. WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $25.26.
About WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund
