Reviewing Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 0.39% 3.37% 1.52% GreenPower Motor -94.78% -561.91% -48.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mazda Motor and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mazda Motor and GreenPower Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50 GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 772.60%. Given GreenPower Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and GreenPower Motor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $32.96 billion 0.13 $752.92 million $0.10 33.50 GreenPower Motor $18.40 million 0.57 -$18.66 million ($0.62) -0.55

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor. GreenPower Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.