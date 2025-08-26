WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 5,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

