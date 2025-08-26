WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 5,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Dividend History for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.