T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Announces Dividend of $0.12

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Thursday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buffett’s Wisdom Could Spell Trouble for Palantir Shorts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Petrobras: Why Traders Are Betting Big on a Shareholder Payout
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.