T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Announces Dividend of $0.12

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Thursday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T.

