WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 30.8% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 839,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,293. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.