WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 30.8% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 839,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,293. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.