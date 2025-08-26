Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVBH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 21,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,863. The firm has a market cap of $258.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.53. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

