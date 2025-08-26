Financial Comparison: Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) & Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC)

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) and Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Brand House Collective’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mint Incorporation and Brand House Collective, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

Brand House Collective has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.81%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Brand House Collective”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation $3.27 million 58.76 N/A N/A N/A Brand House Collective $441.36 million 0.08 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.91

Mint Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brand House Collective.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brand House Collective beats Mint Incorporation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

