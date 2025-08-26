WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 3.1% increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ USIN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

