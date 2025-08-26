Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Up 39.1% – What’s Next?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares rose 39.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 171,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 20,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Up 39.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

