Contrasting CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) & BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CytoDyn alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 0.00 BioVie 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk and Volatility

CytoDyn has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -4.40% BioVie N/A -89.02% -75.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and BioVie”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A $3.74 million $0.01 31.72 BioVie N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($79.10) -0.02

BioVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CytoDyn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of BioVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CytoDyn beats BioVie on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

(Get Free Report)

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About BioVie

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.