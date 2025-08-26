Aristides Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Investors Title Company $ITIC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investors Title comprises 0.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Investors Title worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 132,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $245.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $225.43. Investors Title Company has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $290.40.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

