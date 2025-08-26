Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 30.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 30.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 853,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 130,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 30.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,829,500 shares of company stock worth $396,321. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

