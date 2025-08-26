United Rentals, Inc. $URI Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1%

URI stock opened at $940.59 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $946.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

