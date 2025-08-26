Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 72,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.4550 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.