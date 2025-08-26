KLA Corporation $KLAC Stock Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $171,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $879.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $903.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.