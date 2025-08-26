Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,447 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $43,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 669,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

