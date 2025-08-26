Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $38.30 Million Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Griffon were worth $38,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. Griffon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

