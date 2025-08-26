Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 19,574 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 248.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

DUHP stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

