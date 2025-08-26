Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 220.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,423,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,028,000 after purchasing an additional 154,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,511 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,574,000 after acquiring an additional 129,235 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after acquiring an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,506,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after purchasing an additional 137,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.30.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

