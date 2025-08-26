EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in EQT by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

