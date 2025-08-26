Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Tredegar Corporation $TG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161,971 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 16.69% of Tredegar worth $44,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 2,528,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,097,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 118,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG opened at $7.7450 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In other Tredegar news, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $60,426.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 781,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,104.01. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $59,439.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 781,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,112.44. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,298 shares of company stock worth $207,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

