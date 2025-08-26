Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7%

PRU stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

