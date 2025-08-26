Head to Head Analysis: Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Technologies and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Technologies 18.95% 14.10% 5.78% Drilling Tools International -2.81% 4.29% 2.32%

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Technologies $599.11 million 1.00 $108.28 million $0.86 5.22 Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.44 $3.01 million ($0.13) -14.69

This table compares Tetra Technologies and Drilling Tools International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tetra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tetra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tetra Technologies and Drilling Tools International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Drilling Tools International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tetra Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.96%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Tetra Technologies.

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats Drilling Tools International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

