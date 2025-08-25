Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust $CXH

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 710,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 261,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 572,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXH stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

