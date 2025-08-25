Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 310,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 286,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 million, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.