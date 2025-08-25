Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.12 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 247185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

A number of research firms have commented on TSEM. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,604,000 after purchasing an additional 653,191 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,879,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,314 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $21,261,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

