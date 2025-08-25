Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 549874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

