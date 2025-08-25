Art de Finance (ADF) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.00 thousand and $2.62 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,671.78 or 1.00320303 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,174.74 or 0.99986549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00373904 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

