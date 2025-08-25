Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,769 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.1220 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

