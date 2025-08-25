Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 4657852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 37.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $14,100 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,797.50. This trade represents a 39.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,317.04. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $506,830. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,753.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

