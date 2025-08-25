Bittensor (TAO) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $168.90 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $339.85 or 0.00302921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,714 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 9,796,576.10451248 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 353.57100274 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $133,351,761.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

