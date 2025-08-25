UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $9.59 or 0.00008546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $8.85 billion and $1.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00099643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,042,100 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 923,042,099.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.57565811 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $891,214.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

