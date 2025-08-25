WAX Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $88.88 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,447,444,807 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,560,152 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,447,175,942.1480484 with 4,442,291,287.55516529 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02055014 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,450,345.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

