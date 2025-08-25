BlazeStake Staked SOL Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $236.49 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for about $243.49 or 0.00217034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $236.49 million and $1.38 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,671.78 or 1.00320303 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,174.74 or 0.99986549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00373904 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 971,237 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 971,241.89796599. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 256.64799403 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,664,780.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

