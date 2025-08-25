South Plains Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PG opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $371.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

