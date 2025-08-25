Navcoin Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $52.95 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,295.65 or 0.60596614 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

