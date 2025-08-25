Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,295 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $445,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.89. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

