South Plains Financial Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.89.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $248.0150 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.37 and its 200-day moving average is $271.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

