Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,097,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 61,425 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $152,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,192,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,644,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.7020 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

