Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 120,504 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120,504 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tesla were worth $212,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.54, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $202.59 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

