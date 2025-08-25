Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $774.73, with a volume of 8304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $772.79 and its 200 day moving average is $672.45.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
