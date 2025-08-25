iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $103.89, with a volume of 48395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

