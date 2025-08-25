OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.94 and last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 83227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.74.

OGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

