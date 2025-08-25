OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.94 and last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 83227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanaGold
OceanaGold Stock Up 0.4%
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 5 ETFs and Stocks to Watch as the Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Take Profits Now: 3 Overbought Stocks Primed for a Pullback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.