Beldex Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.32 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Beldex has a total market cap of $549.89 million and $4.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.62 or 0.04111445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00009021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00004117 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,532,983 coins and its circulating supply is 7,148,192,983 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

