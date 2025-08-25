Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.83 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $123.83 million and $1.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,189.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.00498417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00099643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.00241538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

